Christian Walker Injury: Departs after HBP
Walker was removed from Wednesday's game against the A's after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
The first baseman stayed in the game after being struck by a 96-mph fastball during the fourth inning, but he was replaced by a pinch hitter two frames later. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and Walker will likely undergo medical imaging to determine the severity of the issue.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now