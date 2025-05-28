Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Walker headshot

Christian Walker Injury: Departs after HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Walker was removed from Wednesday's game against the A's after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The first baseman stayed in the game after being struck by a 96-mph fastball during the fourth inning, but he was replaced by a pinch hitter two frames later. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and Walker will likely undergo medical imaging to determine the severity of the issue.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now