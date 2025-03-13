Fantasy Baseball
Christian Walker Injury: Hits in batting cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Walker (oblique) hit in the batting cage Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's the first time he's swung a bat since coming down with left oblique soreness last week. Walker has also gone through defensive workouts and is "coming along nicely," per Astros manager Joe Espada. It's not clear when Walker might be ready to play in games, but it shouldn't be long.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
