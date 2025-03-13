Christian Walker Injury: Hits in batting cage
Walker (oblique) hit in the batting cage Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's the first time he's swung a bat since coming down with left oblique soreness last week. Walker has also gone through defensive workouts and is "coming along nicely," per Astros manager Joe Espada. It's not clear when Walker might be ready to play in games, but it shouldn't be long.
