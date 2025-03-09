Christian Walker Injury: Holding off on swinging, for now

Walker (oblique) said Sunday that he won't swing a bat for a few days before beginning a hitting progression later on during the upcoming week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

After being scratched from the Astros' Grapefruit League lineup last Wednesday due to left oblique soreness, Walker was sent in for an MRI, which revealed no strain. Though the MRI revealed good news, Walker still needs the inflammation in his side to subside before he can fully resume baseball activities. Walker still looks on track to be ready for the Astros' March 27 season opener versus the Mets, but even if he avoids any further setbacks once he resumes his hitting progression, he could still be a week or more away from rejoining the spring lineup.