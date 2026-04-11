Christian Walker Injury: May be dealing with leg issue
Walker performed leg exercises on the field prior to Saturday's game against Seattle to determine his availability, and he isn't included in Houston's starting lineup, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Walker was looked at by a trainer during Friday's game after running out a double play, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, and he's beginning Saturday's contest on the bench. Houston hasn't announced whether Walker is dealing with an injury or if his exclusion from the lineup is precautionary, nor is it clear if he'll be available off the bench. Isaac Paredes is starting at first base Saturday in Walker's absence.
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