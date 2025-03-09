Fantasy Baseball
Christian Walker

Christian Walker Injury: Not yet ready to swing bat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 12:19pm

Walker (oblique) said Sunday that he won't swing a bat for a few days before beginning a hitting progression later on next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

After being scratched from the lineup last Wednesday due to left oblique soreness, Walker was sent for an MRI, which revealed no strain. He still needs the inflammation in his side to subside before he can fully resume baseball activities, however. Walker should still be ready for the Astros' March 27 season opener versus the Mets, but even if he avoids any further setbacks, he could still be a week or more away from Grapefruit League action.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros

