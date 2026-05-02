Christian Walker headshot

Christian Walker Injury: Passes concussion test

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Walker (head) told reporters after Saturday's 6-3 win over the Red Sox that he passed concussion tests and plans to play in Sunday's series finale, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Walker was immediately removed from the ninth inning of Sunday's game after taking a 93 mph fastball to the head, which cracked his helmet. The good news for Walker is that he avoided serious injury and is on track to be available for Sunday's contest. He went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, an RBI single an additional run scored before his exit.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
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