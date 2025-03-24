Christian Walker Injury: Remains on track for opener

Astros manager Joe Espada said that Walker (oblique) played six innings on defense and hit a home run during a simulated game Monday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Espada added that Walker remains on track to be ready to roll for Opening Day on Thursday against the Mets. Walker played only four Grapefruit League contests due to left oblique soreness but has been getting in some at-bats in minor-league games to prep for the start of the regular season.