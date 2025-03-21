Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Walker headshot

Christian Walker Injury: Still on track for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Walker (oblique) will get at-bats in minor-league games this weekend and continue to play in minor-league contests when the Astros return to Houston. He remains on track to be ready for Opening Day, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Walker had appeared set to return to Grapefruit League action this weekend, but the Astros have elected to have him play in minor-league games instead. This will allow him to get more at-bats to make up for lost time and also gives the Astros the option to backdate an injured list stint, should he suffer a setback. Walker has played only four Grapefruit League contests due to left oblique soreness.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now