Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Walker headshot

Christian Walker Injury: Still on track for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Walker (oblique) took seven at-bats in a minor-league game Tuesday and is expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's season opener versus the Mets, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old finished spring training having played in just four Grapefruit League games due to the oblique injury. However, Walker is ramping up his rehab work and is expected to be good to go for Thursday's Opening Day matchup with New York.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now