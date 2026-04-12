Christian Walker News: Back in action Sunday
Walker (leg) will start at first base and batting cleanup Sunday against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Walker was held out of the starting nine for Saturday's 8-7 loss after he was spotted taking part in pregame exercises to test out his leg, though the Astros never officially announced that he was dealing with an injury. The veteran first baseman's return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale indicates that the issue was a minor concern. After a disappointing first season in Houston in 2025, Walker has started 2026 strong with three home runs and a .986 OPS through 15 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Walker See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 84 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 75 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 66 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 66 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Walker See More