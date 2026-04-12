Christian Walker headshot

Christian Walker News: Back in action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 12:09pm

Walker (leg) will start at first base and batting cleanup Sunday against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Walker was held out of the starting nine for Saturday's 8-7 loss after he was spotted taking part in pregame exercises to test out his leg, though the Astros never officially announced that he was dealing with an injury. The veteran first baseman's return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale indicates that the issue was a minor concern. After a disappointing first season in Houston in 2025, Walker has started 2026 strong with three home runs and a .986 OPS through 15 games.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Walker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Walker See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago