Christian Walker News: Blasts another three-run homer
Walker went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 9-0 win over the Rangers.
Amid the Astros' no-hit bid, Walker broke the game wide open with a line-drive, three-run homer to extend the lead to 7-0 in the seventh inning. It was deja vu for the first baseman, as it marked the second consecutive game in which he launched a three-run homer to left-center field after taking Shota Imanaga deep Sunday. On the heels of a relatively disappointing first campaign with Houston in 2025, Walker has re-emerged as a feared slugger at the plate in 2026, slashing .265/.339/.540 with 15 homers, 10 doubles, 40 RBI and 32 runs across 55 games.
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