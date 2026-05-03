Christian Walker News: Cleared to start Sunday
Walker (head) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Walker was lifted from Saturday's 6-3 win in the ninth inning after taking a fastball to the head during his final at-bat of the day, but the veteran first baseman passed all concussion testing following the game and has been given the green light to play in the series finale. The 35-year-old has been in the midst of a heater at the plate over the past two weeks, slashing .409/.447/.750 with four home runs, 10 RBI and eight runs over his last 11 games.
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