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Christian Walker News: Clubs 10th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Walker went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Walker has a pair of extra-base hits over the last two games following an 0-for-15 stretch at the plate. He's up to 10 homers this season, including three over 12 contests in May. The first baseman has had a couple of shaky stretches but has been mostly reliable with the bat so far. He's hitting .275 with an .871 OPS, 29 RBI, 25 runs scored, 10 doubles and no stolen bases over 44 contests.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
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