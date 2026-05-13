Christian Walker News: Clubs 10th homer
Walker went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Mariners.
Walker has a pair of extra-base hits over the last two games following an 0-for-15 stretch at the plate. He's up to 10 homers this season, including three over 12 contests in May. The first baseman has had a couple of shaky stretches but has been mostly reliable with the bat so far. He's hitting .275 with an .871 OPS, 29 RBI, 25 runs scored, 10 doubles and no stolen bases over 44 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Walker See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 103 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 103 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 2914 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Walker See More