Christian Walker News: Cranks first Astros homer

Walker went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.

Walker had gone just 3-for-24 with no extra-base hits before launching a 402-foot homer off Joe Ryan to lead off the second inning Thursday. The Astros will hope it's the first of many for Walker, who posted an .803 OPS with 26 home runs and 84 RBI in 552 plate appearances with Arizona last season.