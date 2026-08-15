Christian Walker headshot

Christian Walker News: Delivers walk-off blast Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:00pm

Walker went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-7 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Walker came up clutch, launching a three-run blast off Andres Munoz to end the game in the bottom of the 10th inning. It was a good time for the 35-year-old's first homer in 12 August contests, as he entered play on an 0-for-10 skid after opening the month with a hit in seven straight games. On the year, he's slashing .238/.317/.455 with 23 homers, 70 RBI and 61 runs scored across 489 plate appearances.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Walker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Walker See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, July 29
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, July 29
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
17 days ago
MLB Barometer: Risers and Fallers Since June 15
MLB
MLB Barometer: Risers and Fallers Since June 15
Author Image
Dan Marcus
19 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago