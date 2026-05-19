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Christian Walker News: Drives in 31st run Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Walker went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Twins.

Walker singled home his 31st run of the season in the seventh inning to tie Yordan Alvarez for the team lead. It was Walker's first multi-hit game since May 3 after he'd gone just 5-for-45 (.111) at the plate over his previous 13 games. On the season, Walker is slashing .267/.343/.511 with 11 homers, 31 RBI, 27 runs scored and an 18:38 BB:K across 198 plate appearances.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
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