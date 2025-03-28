Christian Walker News: First hit for Houston

Walker went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's game against the Mets.

Walker dealt with an oblique issue for most of spring training, but he was able to return for Opening Day. He was slotted into the cleanup spot and delivered a one-out single in the third inning to continue a key rally for the Astros. Walker should be a threat for 30 home runs while putting up strong counting stats in his first season in Houston.