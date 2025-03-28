Fantasy Baseball
Christian Walker News: First hit in Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Walker went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's game against the Mets.

Walker dealt with an oblique issue for most of spring training, but he ultimately was able to return for Opening Day. He was slotted into the cleanup spot and delivered a one-out single in the third inning to continue a key rally for the Astros. Assuming health, Walker should be a threat for 30 home runs while putting up strong counting stats.

