Christian Walker headshot

Christian Walker News: Five RBI across weekend series

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Walker went 2-for-2 with a walk, three RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Reds.

Walker extended his hitting streak to seven games with a strong weekend series. He's struck out only 16.1 percent of the time across 31 plate appearances in that span while hitting .385 with six RBI and four runs scored. Since the start of May, Walker has raised his batting average from .198 to .225.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
