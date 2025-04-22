Christian Walker News: Gets on track
Walker went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
Walker has been stuck in a season-long slump, but he's slowly shown signs of turning things around. His performance Tuesday marked his first multi-hit game since April 11 and only his fourth of the season. Across his last four games, Walker has homered, driven in three runs and scored three runs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now