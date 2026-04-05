Christian Walker News: Hits another homer Sunday

Walker went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 12-10 loss to the Athletics.

Walker hit a two-run homer off J.T. Ginn in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game 5-5. It was Walker's second home run in as many days and second of the season. He's now slashing .324/.405/.649 with eight extra-base hits, 11 RBI, seven runs scored and a 5:7 BB:K across 40 plate appearances to begin the season.