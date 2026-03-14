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Christian Walker News: Homers Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Walker went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League matchup against the Cardinals.

It's a positive sign for Walker, who was ice cold to start the spring, going just 1-for-16 in his first eight Grapefruit League contests. While his name came up in trade rumors this offseason, the 34-year-old Walker is poised to open the year as Houston's starting first baseman again. He slashed .238/.297/.421 with 27 homers and 88 RBI across 640 plate appearances last season.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
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