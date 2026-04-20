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Christian Walker News: Hot start continues Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Walker went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and two additional runs scored in Monday's 9-2 win over the Guardians.

It was a breakout performance by Walker, who had entered Monday in a brief 0-for-15 cold spell over his prior five games. Following a disappointing debut season with Houston a year ago, Walker is off to an excellent start in 2026. The 35-year-old first baseman is slashing .274/.367/.536 with 12 extra-base hits, 18 RBI and 16 runs scored across 98 plate appearances.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
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