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Christian Walker News: Launches ninth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Walker went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

Walker opened the scoring in the second inning with a 305-foot blast off Shohei Ohtani, his ninth homer of the year and the first given up by Ohtani this season. Walker has been red hot at the plate to start the year -- he's gone 21-for-54 (.389) with five homers and a 1.153 OPS in his last 14 games, boosting his slash line to .308/.384/.579 through 151 plate appearances this season.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
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