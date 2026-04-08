Christian Walker News: Launches third homer
Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Rockies.
Walker's opposite-field blast off Kyle Freeland in the second inning proved to be the Astros' lone run in the defeat. The first baseman has gotten off to a fast start this season, logging at least one hit in 10 of his first 12 games. In his last four contests, Walker's gone 7-for-19 with three home runs and a 1.323 OPS.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Walker See More
-
PrizePicks MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 62 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 62 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 309 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Walker See More