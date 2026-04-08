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Christian Walker News: Launches third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Rockies.

Walker's opposite-field blast off Kyle Freeland in the second inning proved to be the Astros' lone run in the defeat. The first baseman has gotten off to a fast start this season, logging at least one hit in 10 of his first 12 games. In his last four contests, Walker's gone 7-for-19 with three home runs and a 1.323 OPS.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
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