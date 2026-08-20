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Christian Walker News: Resting up Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Walker isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Walker will get a chance to regroup Thursday after going 0-for-15 with eight strikeouts across his last four games. LaMonte Wade will start at first base and bat leadoff while Walker sits.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
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