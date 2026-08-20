Christian Walker News: Resting up Thursday
Walker isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Walker will get a chance to regroup Thursday after going 0-for-15 with eight strikeouts across his last four games. LaMonte Wade will start at first base and bat leadoff while Walker sits.
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