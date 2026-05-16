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Christian Walker News: Smacks homer off deGrom

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Walker went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during the Astros' 4-1 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Walker extended the Astros' lead to 3-1 in the fourth inning after belting a solo homer off Jacob deGrom. It was Walker's 11th home run of the season, which is tied for eighth-most in the American League and is second on the Astros behind Yordan Alvarez (15), the latter of whom also smacked a home run in Saturday's win. Walker is slashing .266/.342/.521 with 30 RBI and 27 runs scored over 190 plate appearances this season.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
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