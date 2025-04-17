Christian Walker News: Struggles continue
Walker went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Walker hasn't produced much this season, as he's collected only 10 hits across 65 at-bats with two extra-base knocks. He is also hitless across seven of his last nine starts. If there is a positive to take away, Walker has struck out multiple times in only one of his last six games after doing so seven times in his first 11 matchups.
