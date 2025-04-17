Fantasy Baseball
Christian Walker headshot

Christian Walker News: Struggles continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Walker went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Walker hasn't produced much this season, as he's collected only 10 hits across 65 at-bats with two extra-base knocks. He is also hitless across seven of his last nine starts. If there is a positive to take away, Walker has struck out multiple times in only one of his last six games after doing so seven times in his first 11 matchups.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
