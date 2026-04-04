Christian Walker News: Swats first homer of season
Walker went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 11-0 win over the A's.
The veteran first baseman was one of the key figures in an 18-hit barrage for Houston, with his biggest blow being a solo shot in the third inning off Luis Morales. The homer was Walker's first of the year, and through nine games he's batting a sizzling .344 (11-for-32) with six doubles, six runs, nine RBI and a 4:6 BB:K.
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