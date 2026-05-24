Christian Walker News: Takes Imanaga deep Sunday

Walker went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer during the Astros' 8-5 win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Walker gave the Astros the lead for good in the fifth inning after taking Shota Imanaga's splitter deep to left-center field for a three-run homer. Walker has gone deep three times over his last two games and is up to 14 home runs on the season, which is second on the Astros behind Yordan Alvarez (15) and tied for eighth-most in the majors this season. Walker is slashing .265/.338/.531 with 37 RBI and 31 runs scored across 219 plate appearances in 2026.