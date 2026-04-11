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Christian Walker News: Taking seat Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Walker isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Mariners, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Walker went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's series opener, breaking what had been a six-game hitting streak. He'll get a day off Saturday while Isaac Paredes gets the nod at first base and bats third.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
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