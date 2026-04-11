Christian Walker News: Taking seat Saturday
Walker isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Mariners, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Walker went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's series opener, breaking what had been a six-game hitting streak. He'll get a day off Saturday while Isaac Paredes gets the nod at first base and bats third.
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