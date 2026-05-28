Christian Walker News: Taking seat Thursday
Walker isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Walker will take a seat on the bench to begin Thursday's series finale after going 1-for-12 with a three-run homer and an additional run scored over the first three games of the series. His absence will cause Isaac Paredes to shift to first base, giving Braden Shewmake a start at third and Brice Matthews a start at second.
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