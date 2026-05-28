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Christian Walker News: Taking seat Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Walker isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Walker will take a seat on the bench to begin Thursday's series finale after going 1-for-12 with a three-run homer and an additional run scored over the first three games of the series. His absence will cause Isaac Paredes to shift to first base, giving Braden Shewmake a start at third and Brice Matthews a start at second.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
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