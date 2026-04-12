Christian Yelich Injury: Departs with apparent injury
Yelich was removed from Sunday's game against the Nationals due to an apparent injury, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.
The veteran slugger barely beat out a potential double-play grounder during the first inning and grounded out again in the third before being lifted. Yelich wasn't moving down the line very well, which could indicate he's dealing with a lower-body injury. The Brewers have a team day off Monday, so he'll have a bit of time to recover before missing additional time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Yelich See More
-
DraftKings MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 11Yesterday
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 102 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 102 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Yelich See More