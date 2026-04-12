Christian Yelich Injury: Departs with apparent injury

Yelich was removed from Sunday's game against the Nationals due to an apparent injury, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

The veteran slugger barely beat out a potential double-play grounder during the first inning and grounded out again in the third before being lifted. Yelich wasn't moving down the line very well, which could indicate he's dealing with a lower-body injury. The Brewers have a team day off Monday, so he'll have a bit of time to recover before missing additional time.