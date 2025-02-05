Fantasy Baseball
Christian Yelich headshot

Christian Yelich Injury: Likely limited at start of camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said recently that he doesn't expect Yelich (back) to be 100 percent at the start of spring training, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Yelich underwent a microdiscectomy procedure in August to address a herniated disc in his lower back. there recovery has come along well and doesn't seem to be any concern about his availability for Opening Day, but he will be brought along slowly in camp. Yelich was terrific last season before being shut down, slashing .315/.406/.504 with 11 home runs and 21 stolen bases over 73 contests.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
