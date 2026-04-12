Christian Yelich Injury: Managing tight hamstring
Yelich was removed from Sunday's game against the Nationals due to left hamstring tightness, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Yelich beat out a potential double-play grounder during the first inning and didn't get down the line all that well, resulting in him being lifted after he grounded out again in the third frame. The veteran slugger will have Monday's team off day to aid in his recovery, and at this point it's unclear if a trip to the injured list will be necessary.
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