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Christian Yelich Injury: May return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Manager Pat Murphy said Saturday that Yelich (back) is "trending in the right direction" and could be available to play in Sunday's series finale against the Twins, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports

Yelich will sit out Saturday's game -- his fourth consecutive missed start -- but is scheduled for full participation in pregame activities. The Brewers will wait to see how he feels afterward before deciding on his future availability, but a good workout Saturday would go a long way toward helping his chances of returning to the starting nine soon and avoiding another trip to the injured list.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
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