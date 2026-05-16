Christian Yelich Injury: May return Sunday
Manager Pat Murphy said Saturday that Yelich (back) is "trending in the right direction" and could be available to play in Sunday's series finale against the Twins, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports
Yelich will sit out Saturday's game -- his fourth consecutive missed start -- but is scheduled for full participation in pregame activities. The Brewers will wait to see how he feels afterward before deciding on his future availability, but a good workout Saturday would go a long way toward helping his chances of returning to the starting nine soon and avoiding another trip to the injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Yelich See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 142 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 142 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 7 FAAB Results5 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Yelich See More