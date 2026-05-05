Christian Yelich headshot

Christian Yelich Injury: Nearing live ABs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Yelich (groin) is expected to progress to facing living pitching and running the bases early next week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The veteran slugger continues working his way back from a strained left groin, and he remains on track to return in mid-to-late May. Yelich was off to a strong start to the season prior to the injury with a homer, three steals, 10 RBI, 10 runs and a .314/.375/.451 slash line in 15 games.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Yelich See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Yelich See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
Week 5 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 5 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
8 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago
Week 4 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 4 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
14 days ago