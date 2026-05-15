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Christian Yelich Injury: No decision on IL stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

The Brewers are giving it "a couple of days" before deciding whether Yelich (back) goes on the 10-day injured list, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The injury bug has hit Yelich, who returned from a one-month stint on the IL on Tuesday due to a left groin strain, only to be out of action while working through back soreness. Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that the Brewers were going to decide on whether to place Yelich back on the IL, but it looks like the team will take some more time to evaluate its options. Yelich is not in Friday's lineup against the Twins but will try and take some swings before the game and over the weekend. Andrew Vaughn should see a bump in playing time as the Brewers' designated hitter for as long as Yelich is sidelined.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
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