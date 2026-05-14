Christian Yelich Injury: Out of lineup again
Yelich (back) is out of the lineup Thursday against the Padres for the second consecutive game, Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 reports.
Yelich will continue to treat his sore back as he sits out another game against the Padres. The 34-year-old spent a month on the IL for a groin injury, and he's now dealing with a different injury just one game after making his return. Yelich has a history of back problems, though it isn't clear if the current injury is related to his past issues. He should be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's series opener in Minnesota.
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