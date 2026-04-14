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Christian Yelich Injury: Out until mid- to late-May

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Yelich (groin) is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late-May, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Yelich landed on the 10-day injured list earlier Tuesday with a left adductor strain, and it appears he's looking at a 4-to-6 week absence. It's a significant loss for the Brewers and for fantasy managers that used a top-100 pick on Yelich this spring. Gary Sanchez is in line for the bulk of the reps at designated hitter for now while Yelich is out, though Andrew Vaughn (hand) and Jake Bauers could share first base and DH once Vaughn is healthy.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
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