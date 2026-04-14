Christian Yelich Injury: Out until mid- to late-May
Yelich (groin) is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late-May, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Yelich landed on the 10-day injured list earlier Tuesday with a left adductor strain, and it appears he's looking at a 4-to-6 week absence. It's a significant loss for the Brewers and for fantasy managers that used a top-100 pick on Yelich this spring. Gary Sanchez is in line for the bulk of the reps at designated hitter for now while Yelich is out, though Andrew Vaughn (hand) and Jake Bauers could share first base and DH once Vaughn is healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Yelich See More
-
Rounding Third
Week 3 FAAB ReviewYesterday
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in TorontoYesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 113 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 104 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Yelich See More