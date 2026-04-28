Christian Yelich Injury: Remains on track

Yelich (groin) is ramping up his hitting and running work and still has an estimated return of mid-to-late May, Sophia Minnaert of Brewers.tv reports.

Yelich landed on the shelf April 14 with a left groin strain and was given an initial recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks, and he has apparently progressed as expected thus far. Gary Sanchez has operated as Milwaukee's primary designated hitter with Yelich on the shelf, but Tyler Black has also picked up a couple starts since getting promoted from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.