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Christian Yelich Injury: Remains on track

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Yelich (groin) is ramping up his hitting and running work and still has an estimated return of mid-to-late May, Sophia Minnaert of Brewers.tv reports.

Yelich landed on the shelf April 14 with a left groin strain and was given an initial recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks, and he has apparently progressed as expected thus far. Gary Sanchez has operated as Milwaukee's primary designated hitter with Yelich on the shelf, but Tyler Black has also picked up a couple starts since getting promoted from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
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