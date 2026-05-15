Christian Yelich Injury: Remains out of lineup Friday

Yelich (back) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game in Minnesota.

Yelich has now missed three straight starts with a back injury. Brewers manager Pat Murphy had indicated Thursday that a decision on whether to put Yelich on the 10-day injured list could be made Friday, so it could qualify as good news that no roster move has been made yet with the 34-year-old. With Yelich still out, Andrew Vaughn will serve as Milwaukee's designated hitter Friday.