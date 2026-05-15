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Christian Yelich Injury: Remains out of lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Yelich (back) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game in Minnesota.

Yelich has now missed three straight starts with a back injury. Brewers manager Pat Murphy had indicated Thursday that a decision on whether to put Yelich on the 10-day injured list could be made Friday, so it could qualify as good news that no roster move has been made yet with the 34-year-old. With Yelich still out, Andrew Vaughn will serve as Milwaukee's designated hitter Friday.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
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