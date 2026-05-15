Christian Yelich Injury: Remains out of lineup Friday
Yelich (back) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game in Minnesota.
Yelich has now missed three straight starts with a back injury. Brewers manager Pat Murphy had indicated Thursday that a decision on whether to put Yelich on the 10-day injured list could be made Friday, so it could qualify as good news that no roster move has been made yet with the 34-year-old. With Yelich still out, Andrew Vaughn will serve as Milwaukee's designated hitter Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Yelich See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14Yesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 7 FAAB Results4 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Yelich See More