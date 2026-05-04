Christian Yelich Injury: Takes batting practice on field
Yelich (groin) took batting practice on the field Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It's the first time Yelich has taken batting practice on the field with the rest of his teammates since he went down with a left groin strain in mid-April. The Brewers laid out a 4-to-6 week timeline for Yelich's return when the injury occurred, and he looks to be trending toward being activated toward the front-end of that timetable.
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