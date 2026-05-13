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Christian Yelich Injury: Tending to sore back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that Yelich is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres due to back soreness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Yelich had missed about a month due to a strained left groin before returning to action as the Brewers' designated hitter for Tuesday's 6-4 win and going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. The groin presented no issues for Yelich in his return to the lineup, but the 34-year-old is now being viewed as day-to-day with a new health concern. While the skipper suggested that Yelich's absence from the lineup is in part precautionary, it's worth noting that the 2018 NL MVP has a long history of back problems and underwent a microdiscectomy in August 2024. The Brewers will wait and see how Yelich responds to a day off before determining his next steps.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
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