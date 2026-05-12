Christian Yelich News: Activated from injured list
The Brewers reinstated Yelich (groin) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
After spending a month on the injured list due to a strained left groin, Yelich is ready to rejoin the active roster ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus the Padres. The veteran slugger was hitting well prior to the injury with one homer, three steals and an .826 OPS through 15 games, and he should operate as Milwaukee's primary designated hitter now that he's healthy.
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