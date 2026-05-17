Christian Yelich News: Back in action Sunday

Yelich (back) is batting cleanup as the designated hitter Sunday against the Twins.

The veteran slugger made his return from a groin strain Tuesday versus San Diego and then missed the past four games due to back soreness, but he's ready to rejoin the lineup after fully participating in pregame activities Saturday. Yelich is hardly fully in the clear given his long history of back problems, but his return to the lineup is an encouraging sign for his season-long outlook.