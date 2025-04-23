Christian Yelich News: Belts fifth career slam

Yelich went 2-for-5 with a double, a grand slam and a second run scored in Tuesday's 11-3 win over the Giants.

The 33-year-old outfielder broke the game open in the sixth inning, driving a Lou Trivino fastball to straightaway center field for his fifth long ball of the season, and fifth career grand slam. Yelich has trouble stringing together hits to begin the year, but over his last seven games he's batting .400 (10-for-25) with two doubles, two homers, two steals, six runs and nine RBI.