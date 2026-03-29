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Christian Yelich News: Clutch homer in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Yelich smacked a three-run home run during the Brewers' 9-7 win over the White Sox on Sunday.

The lefty-hitting Yelich opened Sunday's game on the bench due to the White Sox sending southpaw Anthony Kay to the mound for the series finale. Yelich was brought in as a pinch hitter in the eighth frame, and he finished off the Brewers' six-run inning with a towering, three-run home run to right field. He is off to a terrific start to the 2026 campaign, going 6-for-10 with five RBI and one steal over his first three games.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
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