Christian Yelich News: Could play more outfield
Brewers manager Pat Murphy said on MLB Network on Thursday that Yelich "wants to play the outfield, and I think that he will" in the wake of Jackson Chourio's (hand) placement on the injured list, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
The veteran slugger made just 19 appearances in the outfield across his 150 regular-season games last year, as he primarily served as a designated hitter for the first time in his 13-year career. It helped Yelich to stay healthy and total 29 home runs and 103 RBI, which are his best marks since 2019 and 2018, respectively, but he could play the field more early in 2026 with Chourio sidelined for at least the next couple weeks.
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