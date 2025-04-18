Christian Yelich News: Drives in three

Yelich went 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBI in Friday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Yelich had a pair of RBI singles and also plated a third run with a groundout in the seventh inning, which ended up being the deciding run of the game. This was his second multi-hit effort in a row, and he's gone 11-for-43 (.256) with four walks and 10 strikeouts over his last 11 contests. The 33-year-old's recent play is helping to get him out of an early slump. He's now slashing .194/.299/.388 with four home runs, three stolen bases, 13 RBI and eight runs scored over 19 games.